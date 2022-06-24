Oklahoma grandmother charged with murder of 3-year-old who was found in trash can

OKLAHOMA CITY – A grandmother has been charged with murder after Oklahoma City police found her granddaughter’s body in a trashcan.

Oklahoma City Police received a call Tuesday afternoon about possible trouble at the home of 60-year-old Becky Vreeland.

According to a press release from police, officers were told there was a “deceased child at the residence” upon arrival.

“Officers found clear signs of trauma to the child’s body. The child had been dead for a period of time at least. It hadn’t just happened,” Cleveland County MSgt. Gary Knight told KFOR.

The victim, three-year-old Riley Nolan, was recently put in her grandmother’s custody, police said.

A next-door neighbor said she was shocked and told KFOR that Vreeland “seemed like a very hardworking grandmother.”

“I could hear her play with the children in the backyard,” the neighbor said.

Vreeland was booked in the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center in Oklahoma on Wednesday morning. Jail records show she is charged with murder in the first degree and child neglect.