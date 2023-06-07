Every second counts: the science of good timing

It seems there may be a perfect time to do just about everything in your life. Timing is everything.

ORLANDO, Fla. –

Scientists can compute the best time of day to exercise, eat, make important decisions, and study.

Scientists have tracked how cognitive abilities rise and fall and found that most of our brains follow a neatly predictable pattern.

They found learning is most effective between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Experts also say we make the worst decisions late at night and first thing in the morning.

Between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the best time to make important decisions quickly and accurately. In fact, one study found 2:55 p.m. is very likely the most unproductive moment of our day.

When it comes to working out, studies show you’re likely to build more muscle with a daybreak workout than an evening routine.

Some food for thought is that science says to only eat when the sun is out. A study in Boston showed a 26% increase in depression and a 16% increase in anxiety of those who consumed large meals before sunrise and after sundown.

There’s even a time to get your physical done.

Scheduling doctors’ appointments in the afternoon was reported 38% less sanitary than getting it done in the morning.

Studies also show doctors perform more successful surgeries and were better at diagnosing issues in the morning hours.