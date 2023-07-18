McAlister’s Deli giving away free tea on Free Tea Day

SAN ANTONIO – McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day Thursday by giving away 32 ounce cups of their famous tea - for FREE!

Anyone who visits McAlister’s Thursday will receive one complimentary 32-ounce glass of sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with one flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

The limit for free tea in-store is one per customer, but guests who order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app can receive up to four free teas per order.

The offer is only valid Thursday, July 20.

McAlister’s famous tea is steeped with Rainforest Alliance Certified premium tea leaves and made fresh every four hours.

There are more than 100 McAlister’s Deli locations in Texas, including four in San Antonio.