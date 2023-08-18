Metro Health is hosting baby shower for expectant families

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health is hosting a communitywide baby shower for expectant mothers and their families this weekend.

The baby shower starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Quintero Community Center, located at 3100 Hiawatha Street.

In addition to the shower, the family-friendly event will also include opportunities to learn about Metro Health services and have fun activities for kids, food demonstrations and more.

Families can learn about the following programs at the shower:

San Antonio Lactation Support Center

Healthy Neighborhoods

Healthy Start

Oral Health

Special Supplemental Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Climate and Environmental Education

Metro Health offers access to health care, maternal care, breastfeeding support, healthy nutrition, parenting support, and immunizations, among other services.