Two winning $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Texas, but jackpot up to $1.55 billion

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa – They may not have won the $1.55 billion Powerball jackpot, but two people who purchased tickets in Texas for Saturday night’s drawing are now millionaires.

The Texas Lottery said the $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at Bottle N Bag at 1718 Milam St. in Uvalde and at Kold Spot #3 at 1721 Hwy 157 N. in Mansfield.

The tickets matched the numbers drawn Saturday night — 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 — but they did not match the red Powerball — 19. They did not purchase the Power Play.

With no jackpot winners, the prize now stands at $1.55 billion.

The prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Monday night would be an estimated $679.8 million.

The jackpot is now the world’s fourth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

