Human skull found in Halloween section of thrift store, Florida sheriff says

Human skull found in Halloween section of thrift store in North Fort Myers, Florida.

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida – Spooky season is over, and many stores are clearing their Halloween decorations at a bargain. But, one Florida shopper found much more when encountering a human skull at a thrift store.

On Saturday, an anthropologist shopping on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers noticed the skull and its human identifiers in the Halloween section of the store.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they recovered the skull and, after further observation, believed it to be a human skull.

District 21 Medical Examiners will be facilitating further testing on the skull.

The store owner told detectives they got the skull from a storage unit sale years prior.

Deputies said the case “is not suspicious in nature.”