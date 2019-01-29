25+ restaurants to participate in inaugural San Antonio Burger Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians can satisfy their burger cravings at more than 25 burger joints across the city for just $5 during the inaugural burger week event.

Event coordinators announced Monday San Antonio Burger Week would start Feb. 22 and run through March 3.

Participants include Burger Boy, Cheesy Jane's and Hawk Burger Bar.

During burger week, restaurant patrons can grub on $5 specialty burgers.

The event is intended to "pay tribute to America's sweetheart": the hamburger!

Event organizers will handout "burger passports" for participants to get stamped and those who collect at least four stamps will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

Check out the burger week website for more information.

