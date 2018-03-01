3 San Antonio council members team up to fight mail theft

SAN ANTONIO - Three San Antonio council members are teaming up to fight thefts at cluster mailboxes.

District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry and District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval have submitted a Council Consideration Request to form a task force to improve and prevent mail theft.

“This task force may potentially include the United States Postal Inspection Service, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and neighborhood leadership to review the resources and authority of their respective departments with the goal of creating a policy and process to deal with mail theft,” a news release stated.

The task force would also create “guidelines to address best practices to reduce the theft from cluster mailboxes such as placement, orientation, locking mechanisms or other options.”

Perry said they will also look at whether there are “types of new technology out there that we can apply to take care of this problem.”

The governance committee must review the council members’ request before a task force can be created.

If you’ve been a victim of mail theft, officials ask that you file a police report and report it to the Postal Inspector at 1-800-275-8777.

