About $500K in meth seized during sting at Ingram Park Mall parking lot, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - Three men were arrested during a sting operation that resulted in the seizure of about 10 kilograms of methamphetamine outside Ingram Park Mall on Thursday, officials said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported that with the help of other agencies, they were able to nab the meth, which valued about $500,000, as well as three suspects: Juan Arredondo, 41, Victor Arredondo, 45, and Hiram Requejo, 30 (pictured below).

All three men have been federally charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

