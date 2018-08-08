ACS removes 26 dogs following FBI raid at NW Side dog training facility

SAN ANTONIO - More than 20 dogs were removed by Animal Care Service from a San Antonio dog training facility after the FBI raided it Tuesday morning.

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez said the raid is just the first step in the ongoing FBI investigation into the owner of Universal K9, which is located on the city's Northwest Side.

"It looks like (the FBI) is investigating possible fraud allegations," Pelaez said. "There seem to be 20 to 30 dogs that need immediate help. (The city) has decided to take possession of these dogs, take them to Animal Care Services where they'll be cared for, fed and sheltered."

Pelaez said the dogs that were found inside the dog training facility were not the kind of dogs that are expected to be part of a security training organization.

"Some of them, because of age and condition, were not appropriate for this situation and for this operation," Pelaez said.

Pelaez said most of the dogs have already been transported out of the facility to ACS shelter.

ACS officials said it removed 31 dogs from the facility but the owner reclaimed five after classifying the dogs as his own.

KSAT previously featured the nonprofit organization, Universal K9, in 2017, after six pit bulls graduated from its training to become certified narcotics detections dogs.

Earlier this year, KSAT reported that the organization receives funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs that allows Universal K9 to donate dogs for free.

It has also been reported that veterans can use their GI Bill to take courses provided by Universal K9 and receive a dog for free.

The FBI said no arrest has been made and could not provide further comment about the investigation.

