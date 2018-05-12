Amber Alert issued for Laredo teen believed to be in danger

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Amber Alert Network issued a child abduction alert Friday night for a missing 16-year-old girl from Laredo who is believed to be in danger.

Ashley Fernandez is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, authorities said. She has blond hair, brown eyes and may be wearing brown glasses, an olive shirt, orange shorts and sandals.

Officers with the Laredo Police Department are actively searching for the teen.

Police are also looking for a 19-year-old man in connection with Ashley’s reported abduction. Arturo Medrano-Limas is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Medrano-Limas is driving a gray, 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 with Texas license plate number 38L0034, investigators said. Medrano-Limas was last heard from about 3 p.m. Friday in Laredo.

Law enforcement officials believe Ashley is in grave or immediate danger, investigators said.

The alert was issued in the following National Weather Service regions: Amarillo, Lubbock, El Paso, Midland/Odessa, Austin/San Antonio, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, San Angelo, Norman, Fort Worth, Shreveport, Lake Charles and Houston/Galveston.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 956-795-2800.

