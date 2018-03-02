An exhibition 300 years in the making: See Witte Museum's history of San Antonio exhibit

SAN ANTONIO - The newest Witte exhibit, “Confluence and Culture: 300 years of San Antonio History,” opens Saturday and will remain open through Jan. 6, 2019.

It’s an exhibit 300 years in the making — detailing San Antonio’s journey from a village on the Spanish frontier to the seventh-largest city in the US.

Seven mesmerizing galleries include interactive experiences, historic artifacts, documents and an augmented reality story of the Battle of the Alamo.

“Things that happened here changed the borders of the US, and we need to remember those things -- some of them good, some of them bad. Sometimes we get along, and sometimes we're all at war with each other, but we're still here, and we need to move forward remembering what's happened,” said Texas history curator Bruce Shackelford.

There’s also plenty on military history in the exhibit, including the keys to the Alamo.

The cost of admission to "Confluence and Culture" is an extra $5 after museum admission.

