As alarms went off, thieves had hours to take $100k worth of county trucks, lawn mowers

BEXAR COUNTY - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking into how burglars had hours to steal two Ford F-350 pickup trucks, three riding lawn mowers and several pieces of lawn maintenance equipment — county-owned items totaling more than $100,000.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said burglary alarms at Comanche Park went off twice around 4 a.m. Saturday, but the burglary wasn't discovered until 7 a.m. when a Bexar County employee arrived at work and noticed the items were missing.

A source told the KSAT Defenders that someone tasked with monitoring alarms for county buildings missed the two alarms, giving the burglars hours to rummage through equipment and vehicles at the East Side park.

Officials released the following list of items stolen:

2015 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Three Gravely riding lawnmowers

Five Husqvarna handheld weed trimmers

Two Echo 18” Chainsaws

Five Echo/Steel Leaf Blower

The sheriff's office said its burglary unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the stolen items or with information about the burglary is asked to call 210-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

