At least three people exposed to chemical on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - At least three people were treated by EMS after they were apparently exposed to a chemical, fire officials said.

The hazardous exposure incident is believed to have happened at a warehouse in the 6900 block of Northeast Loop 410.

The victims went to seek medical help at the Texas Med Clinic in the 7400 block of Interstate 35, where the San Antonio Fire Department administered first aid.

A hazardous materials team went to the NE Loop 410 location to investigate the spill.

