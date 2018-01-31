ME's office identifies 19-year-old robbery suspect fatally shot by police

SAN ANTONIO - The Medical Examiner's Office identified the 19-year-old robbery suspect fatally shot by police last week as Dustin Gonzales Castillo.

San Antonio Police Department officer Paul Armendariz shot Castillo on Jan. 25 after Castillo attacked him with a knife.

Chief William McManus said it all started when Castillo stole a bike at a Target in the area of Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue. Security tried to stop Castillo and called police.

Castillo, police said, fled on the bike he stole from the Target onto Loop 410. Officers in the area followed him and tried to subdue him on the highway when Castillo pulled out a knife and attacked Armendariz.

Armendariz pulled out his service weapon and shot the man in the abdomen, killing him. Armendariz was cut during the struggle.

The officer who shot Castillo is a 15-year veteran of the force. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

