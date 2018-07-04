BCSO: SA nonprofit on standby to give proper burial for baby found in suitcase

SAN ANTONIO - The investigation into a baby's decomposing body found Tuesday is in its early stages.

The infant's body was found in a suitcase during a drug raid.

"They do not even have the age and the gender and they were telling me that it was a decomposed body. They don't even know about the parents' information or whereabouts," Pamela Allen, executive director of Eagles Flight and Advocacy Outreach, said.

Moments after the discovery, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar reached out to Allen and her nonprofit.

She said he asked her to be ready in case the infant needs a burial.

"He's not just our sheriff, he's a father, he's a man and I just heard his voice yesterday and it just really touched my heart because that voice is all to familiar," Allen said.

Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach was started in 2013 when an infant, now known as baby Noel, was found dead in a waste management facility.

"We believe that these children, these infants, deserve a final resting place and this community is amazing. So matter how divided we are on other topics we certainly come together when it has to do with a baby," said Allen.

Since then Allen and her organization have helped give 24 babies a proper burial. In this most recent case, she'll have to wait for the Sheriff's Office to finish their investigation.

"I know it's going to take awhile for them to come to a conclusion. How the baby passed and all those other details. When they get that and finally release the baby to be buried then we'll be able to come together as a city and lay the baby to rest," Allen said.

Allen had a message for parents who are struggling.

"The baby Moses law is very simple. If the mother decided that she cannot take care of her baby and if that baby is 2 month old or younger she can simply take baby to a fire station, hospital or any place that has a safe baby site or symbol," Allen said.

Allen not only helps with abandoned babies, she helps families dealing with financial hardship.

She vows to step in if needed and not just in Tuesday's case.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.