Bexar County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County inmate was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a detention officer found the 19-year-old man while conducting an observation check after what was described as an apparent medical episode.

Paramedics worked on the unidentified man, who was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the man had been in custody since Jan. 6.

