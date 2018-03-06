Woman found dead in downtown parking lot identified

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the woman who was found dead Sunday in a downtown parking lot as Tammy Fudge, 46.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, which police have labeled a murder.

A passerby found Fudge in a parking lot at the corner W. Travis and Flores streets.

Nearby, police later located a trail of blood leading to a bloody VIA bus stop.

At the scene Sunday, Chief William McManus said Fudge appeared to have suffered some type of head trauma.

“It was a violent act,” he said. “Don't know what type of act it was, whether it was a blunt force or a stab. But it was a violent act.”

As of Tuesday morning, police were not releasing any additional details, other than her name.

KSAT 12 News tracked down a relative who didn’t want to be identified but said Fudge had led a “troubled life.”

He said during most of her adult life, she lived off and on with various family members throughout the area.

Still, he said the death has taken her family by surprise.

McManus told news crews Sunday that Fudge, most recently, was homeless.

He said several people who live in the area were familiar with her and had seen her regularly, living on the streets.

It appears, though, that investigators still don’t know who killed her or why.

“Detectives will be working this one, trying to connect the dots,” said McManus.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.