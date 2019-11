SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a woman who was hired to care for a man with mental health issues hurt the man instead of helping him.

Vera Frierson, 65, faces a charge of injury to the disabled stemming from an attack that investigators say happened in July.

An affidavit said Frierson scratched and hit the victim in the face and his body.

Frierson was arrested Tuesday.

