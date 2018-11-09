Child porn suspect who attempted to flee country arrested, deemed serious risk to children

SAN ANTONIO - A 34-year-old man who law enforcement officials deemed to be a serious risk to children has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Michael Ernst was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation that involved several law enforcement agencies.

According to an affidavit, investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained a warrant on July 10 to search Ernst's home.

Ernst admitted he had been hiding his electronic devices and knew he was in trouble, according to the affidavit.

Ernst also told investigators that a lot of people would enter his home and it could have been anyone who downloaded images on his devices.

A computer forensic analyst from the Department of Homeland Security investigations office combed through the devices and and found multiple images of naked and underage individuals, the affidavit said.

The analyst said Ernst also had a number of internet searches related to child pornography.

According to the affidavit, Ernst’s probation officer told law enforcement officials on Oct. 31 the suspect was looking to move to a country where he could not be extradited back to the United States.

The probation official then told investigators Ernst was packing boxes during a recent visit.

Ernst faces multiple charges of possession of child pornography and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

