SAPD: DNA from knife leads to arrest of cousin in woman's fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man in connection with a double stabbing at a downtown apartment complex in July 2017.

Benjamin Weston, 27, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The double stabbing occurred around 12:30 a.m. on July 24, 2017, at the Terrace for Haven for Hope Apartments in the 700 block of N. San Marcos Street.

Stacy Mascarenas, 26, was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, Donna Barrientez, 52, suffered stab wounds and was treated at a hospital.

KSAT reported in September 2017 that Barrientez was Mascarenas’ mother.

According to the arrest affidavit, Barrientez was asleep in the apartment when she heard noises.

She got up and saw the suspect, later identified as Weston, attacking Mascarenas, the affidavit stated.

Police said in the affidavit that Barrientez ran to protect Mascarenas and took the knife from Weston.

Barrientez stabbed Weston with the knife, but was also injured in the process, according to the affidavit.

She then called for help and Weston ran from the apartment through a window, the affidavit stated.

Investigators determined Weston had called a cellphone being used by Mascarenas before the crime occurred.

Weston was questioned by investigators and admitted to being inside the apartment around the time of the crime but denied stabbing the two victims, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, DNA present on a knife found at the crime scene matched Weston’s DNA.

A warrant was then issued for Weston’s arrest and he was taken into custody Wednesday morning, records from the central magistrate’s office showed.

