Dr. Pepper shakes available for limited time at Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - The Dr. Pepper shake is a real thing and people are stoked.

The shake will be available at Whataburger for a limited time.

Whataburger confirmed the Dr. Pepper shake rumor to KSAT on Wednesday morning.

The burger chain promised to send more details Tuesday -- like when you can buy the shake and how much it will cost -- so check back soon.

Until then...

Brb y’all, about to get me a tub of this 😍 pic.twitter.com/PkO2DkEYnH — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) April 2, 2019

