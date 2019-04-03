Two shooters take aim at East Side home, fire more than 15 rounds

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for at least two people who took aim at an East Side home early Wednesday, firing more than 15 rounds at it.

Police received a call for the shooting around 4:45 a.m. and found bullet holes on both the front and back sides of the home as well as in some cars parked nearby.

Police said it appears the shots came from a handgun and rifle, indicating there was more than one shooter.

No one inside the home was hit by the gunfire.

Although officers called it a drive-by shooting, they said no one actually saw a car at the scene.

