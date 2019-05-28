East Side residents on edge after early-morning shootings

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of an East Side neighborhood are on edge after two shootings left a home riddled with bullets and two parked cars hit by gunfire.

Police were called just after 4 a.m. to the 500 block of Blaine Street and found more than a dozen shell casings, all likely from a rifle, after receiving a call about a shooting. Two parked cars in the area were hit by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers were also called about shots fired in the 2000 block of East Crockett Street just before 5 a.m. only about a mile away from the first location. When officers arrived they found no one hurt, but a house was shot at multiple times, police said.

Investigators have placed about a half dozen markers in the street and it appears there are bullet holes in the house.

Police said both shootings come on the heels of a fatal shooting reported in the 200 block of Blue Bonnet Street late Sunday night. Not much is known about that shooting. Police said in that instance, a man found his nephew or relative with gunshot wounds outside his home, and that the person has since died.

