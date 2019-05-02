Firefighters respond to structure fire just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported structure fire just north of downtown early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just after 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Euclid Avenue, not far from East Quincy Street and Interstate 35.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 11 units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.