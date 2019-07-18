Harlandale school board trustee steps down amid controversy

SAN ANTONIO - A school board trustee in the Harlandale Independent School District is stepping down.

David Abundis' resignation announcement follows a lengthy investigation and the suspension of the district superintendent.

Abundis served on the school board for 13 years. We've reached out for a statement.

When asked about why he stepped down, Abundis said it was "due to the amount of time required of the board position." He also said he wanted to focus on professional and personal obligations.

Last month, the Texas Education Agency called for the replacement of the superintendent and the entire school board because of an investigation dating back to 2017 into the way the board handled contracts.

There were also allegations of nepotism and Open Meeting Act violations.

Superintendent Reynaldo Madrigal was suspended without pay.

Besides Abundis, the rest of the school board remains in place.

A special meeting will be held Monday.

