Husband of missing mother back in jail after bail increase for false report charge

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of a mother who has been missing for nearly two months is back behind bars after bailing out of jail last week.

Reyes Gallegos faces a charge of making a false report. Last week, his bail was set at $3,500. Court records show his bail was increased to $75,000.

Gallegos was then brought back to jail.

Police said Gallegos reported his wife attacked him with a knife July 8. An affidavit said security cameras showed his wife, Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, went inside their home the day before but footage never showed her leaving.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The affidavit noted the cameras were shut off for more than an hour later.

The next day, investigators said, Gallegos was seen with a chainsaw and cleaning supplies.

Officers said Gallegos then called police to make the alleged false report.

Huerta Gallegos remains missing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.