Husband of missing mother back in jail after bail increase for false report charge

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of a mother who has been missing for nearly two months is back behind bars after bailing out of jail last week.
Reyes Gallegos faces a charge of making a false report. Last week, his bail was set at $3,500. Court records show his bail was increased to $75,000.
Gallegos was then brought back to jail.
Police said Gallegos reported his wife attacked him with a knife July 8. An affidavit said security cameras showed his wife, Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, went inside their home the day before but footage never showed her leaving.
The affidavit noted the cameras were shut off for more than an hour later.
The next day, investigators said, Gallegos was seen with a chainsaw and cleaning supplies.
Officers said Gallegos then called police to make the alleged false report.
Huerta Gallegos remains missing.
