I-35 standoff suspect also robbed bank, NBPD says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The 46-year-old man who officials charged in connection with the attempted robbery of a Lowe's that led to a police chase and ended with a three-hour standoff on Interstate 35 is also suspected of robbing a bank.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Ruben Ramirez Jr. is charged with robbing the Chase Bank on Feb. 9 in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue.

An arrest warrant was served to Ramirez in the Comal County Jail, where he is being held in connection with Monday night's standoff.

Detectives with the NBPD Criminal Investigations Unit conducted several interviews, collected evidence and compared evidence from other crimes that led to the bank robbery charge, officials said.

Police said Ramirez walked into the home improvement store around 6:30 p.m. Monday at I-35 at Walnut Road and handed a note to employees, demanding cash.

After a brief scuffle, police said Ramirez got in a Ford Taurus, drove off and led officers on a chase, which ended at I-35 at Schwab Road.

Traffic was backed up for 11 miles in both directions on the interstate as crisis negotiators spoke with the suspect, who told officers he had a gun and would shoot if they didn't back away, police said.

Ramirez eventually surrendered to police.

The investigation into both crimes continues, and additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.