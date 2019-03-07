Family friendly indoor activities to do in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - These kid-friendly indoor options aren’t just for kids, they’re fun for the whole family.

If the weather has you stuck inside, or if you're looking to just get out of the house, these are great options the whole family can enjoy.

Arts and Crafts

The Painted Plate and Clay Casa are pottery shops where you can pick out and paint your own pottery.

Painting With a Twist offers family paint nights at different locations on certain nights.

Escape Rooms

There are several different options to choose from when searching for an escape room experience in San Antonio. Some rooms might be better suited for kids than others, just ask the staff which room would work best for you.

Indoor Skydiving

iFLY is a great option for indoor play and children can start flying starting at age 3. iFLY teaches STEM field trip programs and also has “All Abilities Nights” which help the special-needs community participate in flying.

Minigolf

Monster Mini Golf is an indoor black-light arcade and golf center. There’s also laser tag and different promotions on different days of the week when you can get a discount.

Racing

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is a higher price point for indoor fun but the event center is pay as you go for attractions. The recommended minimum age for racers is 7 and the minimum height requirement is 48 inches tall.

K1 Speed is another indoor go-karting option for families. The height requirement for junior racers is 48 inches tall.

Trampoline Parks

Altitude Trampoline Park, ThinAir Extreme Air Sports, Urban Air Adventure Park, Flip’z Trampoline Park, House of Air and Amazing Air are all great options for trampoline parks in San Antonio.

Event Centers

Incredible Pizza Co., Main Event and Dave & Buster’s both offer a multitude of options for indoor play.

Museums

The Witte Museum and the DoSeum are family friendly, as well as educational and fun for kids and adults alike.

Indoor Playgrounds

Pump It Up, Hang Indoor Playground, Inflatable Wonderland an The Jumpy Place are all indoor playground options for kids in San Antonio.

Rollerskating

Want to hit up a skating rink? Check out the Rollercade, Skateland East, Skateland West and Car Vel Skateland. If you're looking to cool down you can also go ice skating at Northwoods Ice & Golf Center.

Honorable mentions for indoor activities include:

Movies

Bowling

Laser tag

San Antonio Aquarium

