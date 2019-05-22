KOALA CAM: Take a live look inside the koala habitat at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Koalas from the San Diego Zoo will be spending their summer vacation in San Antonio.

You can visit the marsupials in person at the San Antonio Zoo during operating hours and you can also watch our 24-hour Koala cam livestreaming from the zoo! (Click the video above.)

The star of the livestream is Burra (pronounced Bur-ah). He is a 5-year-old koala who loves to munch on eucalyptus leaves every day. You can see Burra and his mate, Warrin, during Wild Australia through Sept. 2 at the zoo.

