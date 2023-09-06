BCSO deputy suspended 10 days after sibling used her firearm to pistol whip man

BCSO Deputy Kimberly Vasquez was suspended 10 days after her sibling used her gun to pistol whip a man.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was suspended 10 days earlier this year after her personal firearm was used by her sibling to pistol whip a man, law enforcement records show.

Deputy Kimberly Vasquez, a nearly three-year veteran of BCSO, was handed the suspension in March, discipline records released to KSAT Investigates confirm.

A San Antonio police incident report states that Vasquez’s sibling, Justin Harley Ortiz, retrieved Vasquez’s firearm from a home in August 2022 and struck a man in the face with it during a dispute, causing a cut under the left side of the victim’s eye.

The victim told SAPD investigators Ortiz told him, “You think you can f*** with me!? You don’t have a hold on me,” the report states.

The victim told police he thought Ortiz was going to shoot him and that he was afraid for his life, the report states.

Ortiz was taken into custody on a subsequent aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant last November.

Ortiz was sentenced to two years in prison in June after pleading guilty in the case.

Ortiz is projected to be released from prison in November 2024, Texas Department of Criminal Justice records show.

Ortiz’s criminal history includes arrests for assault causing bodily injury, making a terroristic threat that causes fear to the public, family violence, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief.

Ortiz was also given three years of probation in January 2022 after assaulting a peace officer, court records show.

Vasquez was suspended for poor job performance and for consorting with a person of a questionable nature, discipline records show.