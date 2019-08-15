Leon Valley council member removed from office after harassment complaints

LEON VALLEY, Texas - After holding six hearings and listening to 34 hours of testimony, the Leon Valley City Council voted to remove a council member from office during a special meeting Wednesday.

Benny Martinez became the subject of a taxpayer funded independent investigation after a council member and five other city staff members filed complaints against him.

“This has been a rough process for the staff, council and residents," City Manager Kelly Kuenstler said in a news release. "I am thankful that this has concluded and that all concerned can move forward and work on the progress of Leon Valley.”

The seat will remain vacant until Aug. 20, when the city council will meet again and decide how to move forward with the open seat.

City staff members accused Martinez of belittling them and creating a hostile work environment.

A councilwoman, Dr. Catherine Rodriguez, had also accused Martinez of sexually harassing her. Her complaint alleged that Martinez invited her to lunch multiple times, caressed her hand during handshakes and pressed up against her body in a Christmas party picture.

Martinez denied all the allegations against him.

