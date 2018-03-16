Local grandmother relieved after kidnapped grandchildren found safely in Florida

SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of two toddlers allegedly kidnapped by their mother is breathing a sigh of relief after the children were found safe in Florida.

"I'm very relieved. I'm hopeful that they'll be coming home soon," said Linda Hernandez, the grandmother and caregiver of the toddlers, who said her life had been at a standstill for the past 24 hours.

Her grandchildren, 3-year-olds Kinsley and Kolby Hernandez, were taken from her Northwest Side home by their mother during a custodial visit, officials said.

"She's had mental issues, but I didn't think she'd go that far," Linda Hernandez said.

Police said while visiting the children, 38-year-old Leslie Hernandez assaulted her mother, stole her mother's SUV and took the children, prompting a statewide AMBER Alert.

The children were found safely in Panama City, Florida on Thursday. After resisting arrest at a Goodwill donation center, Leslie Hernandez was taken into custody.

Even though Linda Hernandez is excited about getting the toddlers back and having them move on with their lives, she said it won't be so easy to repair her relationship with her daughter.

"It's going to be a while. I'm very angry with her for doing that." Linda Hernandez said.



While she waits to resume custody of her beloved grandchildren, Linda Hernandez wants to thank everyone who helped with the search.

"All the detectives, all the caseworkers from CPS, my friends, my extended family, my family here and the church, who has been praying for this to come to a good end," Linda Hernandez said.

Leslie Hernandez faces charges of injury to the elderly and inference with child custody, both state felonies. Authorities are making arrangements to return the children to San Antonio.

