Four men who broke into an ATM in a North Side parking lot apparently also accessed one of the two safes inside it, according to San Antonio police.

Officers at the scene told KSAT 12 News they noticed the destruction around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after answering a call about a burglary in progress.

Suspects wearing white masks yanked door off ATM with chain

They found a drive-up ATM in the 5200 block of Blanco Road with its front housing missing, apparently torn off the machine.

The debris was left scattered on the ground nearby.

Inside the ATM, police said, are two safes.

One of them appeared to be intact, but the other had been opened and was empty, they said.

Officers were not able to say for sure whether the open safe had any money inside it when the burglars accessed it.

The four men, who were said to be wearing white masks, left the scene before officers arrived.

Police said they used a chain, attached to a white pickup, to rip the front housing off the ATM, which belongs to Chase Bank.

They later found the truck on a nearby neighborhood street with its engine running and the chain still attached.

The vehicle also was stolen, they said.

Officers remained at the scene for hours, watching over the vandalized machine until a bank representative showed up.