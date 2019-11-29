SAN ANTONIO – Part of the roof of Travis Park Church collapsed last month due to heavy rain and a burst sprinkler line caused leaks in the ceiling and flooded corridors.

Travis Park Church has been a haven for asylum-seekers, the homeless and members of the LGBTQ community for many years and clothing donations to the church were damaged in the roof collapse and subsequent flooding.

Roof collapse caused by heavy weather leaves extensive damage at Travis Park Church

The Corazon Ministry, which is involved with the church, is now hoping to collect men’s and women’s coats to help get folks through the winter months and help replace the damaged donations.

Anyone who would like to help out is asked to take donations to Broadway Title at 10010 San Pedro Avenue, Suite 101, which is accepting donations on behalf of the church.