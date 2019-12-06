Teen tased after fleeing from stolen vehicle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old-boy was tased by police officers after he led them on a foot chase in front of Our Lady of the Lake University Friday.

An officer at the scene said the boy and two teenage girls were in a stolen car and got in an accident around noon near the intersection of SW 24th and San Luis streets in front of the university.

The car hit a concrete box and took down a sign before ending back onto the street.

When officers arrived, police said the teens fled on foot. Park police chased the suspects and caught up to them.

Police said the boy refused to obey commands from officers, which led one of the officers to tase the teen.

The boy was taken to the hospital to get checked out. It is unclear what charges the teens are facing.