KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., Dec. 19, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Today’s top stories: A woman was hit and killed near the Quarry on the North Side and police are investigating.

Police continue to search for suspects in a shooting at South Park Mall Wednesday night that left four people hospitalized.

And a wild video shows a California teenager who stole a plane and subsequently crashed at an airport.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.