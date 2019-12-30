Driver killed after crashing into bridge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is dead after she crashed her vehicle into a bridge late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near West Ansley Boulevard and Interstate 35 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the woman in her 30s for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and went off the road, crashing into the crosswalk bridge.

Police said the woman was pinned inside the car as a result of the crash. Emergency crews were able to cut her out and take her to Brooke Army Medical Center, but she later died.

The name of the woman killed was not released.