SW Side meat market forced to toss out old meat after holding it past discard date

SAN ANTONIO – La Michoacana Meat Market, in the 2300 block of Southwest Military Drive, received a score of 80 and was cited for having prepared food items without discard dates in its cooler, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Babcock Food Mart, 2023 Babcock Rd., 100

Panda Express, 4248 S. New Braunfels, 100

Silverhorn Golf Club of Texas, 1100 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Torchy’s Tacos, 18210 Sonterra Place, 100

Wok Inn, 9822 Potranco Rd., 99

Sushiholic, 11619 Bandera Rd., 98

Mendez Café, 201 Bartholomew St., 96

Golfo De Mexico, 603 Bandera Rd., 95

Dignowity Meats, 1701 E. Houston St., 94

El Riconcito Taqueria, 2102 S. Laredo St., 94

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 4703 Rigsby Ave., 94

Cooter Browns Saloon, 11881 Bandera Rd., 92

Helados Pelayo, 2011 Austin Hwy., 92

Baskin Robbins, 6914 W. Military Dr., 91

Blanco Café, 1720 Blanco Rd., 91

El Taco Riendo, 7553 McCullough Ave., 89

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 88

Taqueria Estrella Jalisco, 8830 SW Loop 410, 87

Quick Wok, 7210 SW Loop 410, 86

Camaron Pelado Seafood Grill, 2918 W. Commerce St., 84

La Michoacana Meat Market, 2323 SW Military Dr., 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

