Robbery suspect punches Home Depot employee in face, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in helping arrest two men wanted in connection with a robbery at a Home Depot.

Police said the men walked into the home improvements store at 2658 SW Military Dr. on Jan. 2 and grabbed some expensive items from a counter in the power tools section.

Police seek pair responsible for robbery attempt inside Grand Hyatt Hotel

The men walked out of the store without paying for the items, police said.

When an employee tried to stop the men, one of them punched the employee in the face, knocking a tooth out of the victim, police said.

The men got away in a black SUV.

Man steals 12-pack of beer, cash from North Side convenience store

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrests of the suspects.