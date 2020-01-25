Local blood donation recipient meets donor that saved her life

SAN ANTONIO – The Brothers in Arms program celebrates two years of service as they continue to improve trauma survival rates in south Texas.

One of those blood recipients got to thank her donor in person Saturday.

Doctors say she would not be alive if it wasn't for that donation.

As for the donor, he said it was an easy decision to save a life.

The Brothers in Arms program provides blood for pre-hospital transfusions in medical helicopters and for trauma centers in San Antonio.