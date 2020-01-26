Police investigate death of a woman following vehicle crash

San Antonio Police are investigating after a woman was found dead next to a vehicle that crashed in front of a tire shop overnight.

It happened at the 3600 block of Culebra Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

SAPD says when they got on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle passed out and highly intoxicated.

Police tell us it appears, due to road rash, that the woman may have been dragged, but there is no evidence she was hit by a vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to piece together more details of this crash.