Police: 68-year-old woman dies after medical episode, crash into pole
Incident occurred on Toepperwein Road near Kitty Hawk
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old woman is dead after she experienced a medical episode and crashed her vehicle into a pole early Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred on Toepperwein Road near Kitty Hawk in Converse.
According to police, the woman appears to have had a medical issue and drove her small sport utility vehicle off the road, hitting a pole.
Police did not release the name of the woman, pending notification to next of kin.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
