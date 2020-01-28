57ºF

Police: 68-year-old woman dies after medical episode, crash into pole

Incident occurred on Toepperwein Road near Kitty Hawk

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old woman is dead after she experienced a medical episode and crashed her vehicle into a pole early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on Toepperwein Road near Kitty Hawk in Converse.

According to police, the woman appears to have had a medical issue and drove her small sport utility vehicle off the road, hitting a pole.

Police did not release the name of the woman, pending notification to next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

