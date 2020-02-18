SAPD: Driver’s medical episode causes rollover crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and rolled his vehicle off Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Somerset Road on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the man was driving on southbound I-35 and had a medical episode, rolling his vehicle off the road.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop between the northbound and southbound lanes under a bridge.

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.