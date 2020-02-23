San Antonians relive the Battle of The Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – If you happened to visit The Alamo on Sunday, you may have seen some people putting on a show.

That's because actors dressed up as the Mexican Army to reenact a moment in history.

The actors played out the army marching into The Alamo Plaza as part of a 13-day siege.

This marks the 184th anniversary of that siege, which sparked the battle of The Alamo.

This year’s anniversary was something special.

Alamo Drafthouse launches season pass for movie lovers