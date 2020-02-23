San Antonians relive the Battle of The Alamo
SAN ANTONIO – If you happened to visit The Alamo on Sunday, you may have seen some people putting on a show.
That's because actors dressed up as the Mexican Army to reenact a moment in history.
The actors played out the army marching into The Alamo Plaza as part of a 13-day siege.
This marks the 184th anniversary of that siege, which sparked the battle of The Alamo.
This year’s anniversary was something special.
