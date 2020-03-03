San Antonio elementary school deep cleaned as precautionary measure against coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio elementary school has been deep cleaned as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to Northside Independent School District spokesperson Barry Perez.

A teacher at Gregorio Esparza Elementary School also works at North Star Mall where an infected coronavirus evacuee visited after being released from quarantine.

In a letter sent to parents, the school’s principal Gabriela Garcia said “San Antonio Metro Health has assured us the chance for infection is unlikely and there is no cause for concern or follow up.”

“The teacher was never at the mall at the same time as the coronavirus patient,” Perez said. “However, we know some in the school community know the teacher works at the mall and we wanted to get ahead of false information.”

The full letter sent home to parents reads:

The purpose of this letter is to inform you a teacher from Esparza Elementary School also works at a store in the North Star Mall recently visited by an individual testing positive for the coronavirus.

We have been able to confirm that the teacher was not present at the same time as the infected individual. The San Antonio Metro Health has assured us the chance for infection is unlikely and there is no cause for concern or follow up.

As a precautionary measure, we did perform a deep cleaning at the campus.

As always, the safety and health of our students and staff is our priority. We will continue to work with our local health officials to ensure we have the most updated information.

