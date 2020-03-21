Some Leon Valley businesses having issues complying with disaster declarations

LEON VALLEY, Texas – There is some apparent push back by some businesses in Leon Valley regarding disaster declarations issued due to the coronavirus.

The Leon Valley Police Department said it's trying to work with some businesses that want to remain open despite the declarations.

The city of Leon Valley approved a local disaster declaration that restricts certain activities in businesses to mirror declarations issue by the city of San Antonio, Bexar County and the state of Texas.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio said his officers have issued warnings to some businesses and are working with others that can continue to remain open but still comply with the restrictions.

“It’s for the safety of everybody, not just the people that are coming into those places but the workers themselves. The less people we can have in confined establishments, the better we all are," Salvaggio said.

The penalties for businesses not complying with the declarations go into effect Saturday.

