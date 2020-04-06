Converse woman makes masks for community to use

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in Converse is giving a new meaning to the term “neighborly” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Thomas is helping supply face masks for the community members who need them.

Thomas said she knows masks are nearly impossible to find in stores. With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending that people wear masks when they visit public spaces, Thomas wanted to help.

After all, she had all the materials she needed anyway.

“I have literally enough fabric to make a million masks in my home,” she said, adding that she had the supplies because she used to run a crib and bedding business.

She said she leaves masks in a Ziploc bag outside her door and anyone can pick one up.