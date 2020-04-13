Nonprofit offers diapers, formula, wipes for free

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit, A New Life for A New Generation,” is offering a helping hand for parents who may have difficulty buying baby essentials during the pandemic.

The organization is giving away diapers, formula and wipes.

If you’re interested in securing some supplies, call 210-447-7715.

