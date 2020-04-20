Man critically wounded in West Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the 100 block fo San Nicolas Walk on the West Side after receiving reports of gunfire.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said a witness saw a gray Mazda flee shortly after the shooting.

The victim was not cooperating with officers and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive is not currently known.