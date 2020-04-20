Man critically wounded in West Side shooting, police say
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to 100 block of San Nicolas Walk
SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital following a shooting early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.
Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the 100 block fo San Nicolas Walk on the West Side after receiving reports of gunfire.
According to police, officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said a witness saw a gray Mazda flee shortly after the shooting.
The victim was not cooperating with officers and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. A motive is not currently known.
